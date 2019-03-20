|
|
DODGE CITY - Clark James Coker, 70, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, Dodge City, Kansas.
He was born October 14, 1948 in Greeley, Colorado, the son of Martin and Elsie (Houze) Coker. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees in English from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado and also received an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy from Dodge City Community College.
In 1974 he moved to Dodge City. Clark was professor of English and Philosophy at Dodge City Community College for over 40 years, retiring in 2015.
During that time, he served on a number of committees, most notably as chair of the Curriculum Committee. He was the first coach of the College's Academic Excellence (Quiz Bowl) team. He authored at least three very successful North Central Accreditation documents for the college. He also served on several North Central Accreditation teams, reviewing community colleges throughout the North Central region. He served as an officer for the State Association of Teachers of English. A fond remembrance of faculty of a certain age were the scripts for the Faculty Follies. He also was a very accomplished cook and shared many dishes with his colleagues in the Humanities and Science-Math buildings.
Clark was a life-long learner. He became fluent in both American Sign Language and Spanish. He was an accomplished potter, as well as a published poet. He entertained young people (and their parents) with his skillful origami creations. Anyone who viewed the doll houses he made for his nieces and for fund raising events for the deaf community knew he was a perfectionist.
Clark loved music, especially Verdi and Mozart, and was an avid lover of opera. He was a patron of the Santa Fe Opera and the Chicago Opera. Every year he would travel to Santa Fe and Chicago to see the latest productions. He also enjoyed his own extensive collection of opera recordings.
During his free time, he enjoyed reading. His favorite book of all time was Moby-Dick. Clark also loved spending time with his friends and caring for his adopted cats.
Clark is survived by three sisters, Susan Cseresnyes and husband Csaba, Denver, Colorado, Linda Coker and husband Joel Jones, Lakewood Colorado, and Carolyn Coker, Farmington, New Mexico; three nephews; one niece; and one grand-niece. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel with Pastor Richard Crockett officiating. There will be no public visitation. Cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment will be at a later date in Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, Clark requested memorials be made to The Trevor Project, in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 20, 2019