|
|
Dodge City - Claude Allen, 88, died September 13, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, Dodge City. He was born on August 2, 1931 at Dodge City, the son of Claude and Harriet (Smith) Allen.
Claude grew up and attended schools in Dodge City. He later attended Dodge City Community College, Colorado Springs School of Art, and Saint Mary of the Plains College. He also served in the United States Army. Claude worked for several years as the manager of Luminous Neon in Dodge City, before starting his own business, A & A Advertising. On August 23, 1958, he married Carol Jean Stein at St. Andrew's Church in Wright.
Claude enjoyed his daily coffee group at Wendy's, where they solved all of the world's problems. He also enjoyed watching and attending multiple sporting events as well as spending time in his garage creating works of art. First and foremost for Claude was family, especially the time he spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe of Dodge City.
Claude is survived by his daughter, Kim Allen of Dodge City; son, Kurt Allen and wife Jackie of Dodge City; sister Sharon Salmans of Laramie, Wyoming; granddaughter, Ciara Burkhart and husband Tyler of Garden City; three grandsons, Jatin Allen of Denver, Colorado, Jaren Allen and Marissa Ontiberos of Dodge City, and Tyler Katz and wife Stefani of Andover; three great grandchildren, Kennedy and Kolston Burkhart, and Jesse Allen; and one great grandson, SJ Katz due in December. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Harriet; and his wife, Carol.
Funeral mass will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Father Juan Salas presiding. Burial will follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery in Wright. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a vigil to follow at the church at 7:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Manor of the Plains or Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 17, 2019