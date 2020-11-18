1/1
Claude M. Rogers
1939 - 2020
Spearville- Claude M. Rogers, 81 passed away on November 16, 2020 at the Sun Porch of Dodge City, Kansas.
He was born on April 6, 1939 at Jetmore the son of Otto and Fae (Sloan) Rogers.
A lifetime area resident he was a member of St John the Baptist Catholic Church, Spearville. He was a farmer and rancher in Hodgeman County.
On June 6, 1964 he married Joyce Kropp at Spearville; she survives.
Other survivors: include two sons, Chad (Sherry) Rogers, Spearville; Todd (Kathy) Rogers, Fairfield, Iowa; two daughters, Amy Speer, Dighton; Dana (Ross) Dyer, Las Vegas, Nevada; eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Sylvia Rogers, Wanda Courtney, and Edna Snell.
Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Spearville with Father John Forkouh presiding; service will be viewable via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/beckwithmortuary. Rosary will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, Spearville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore.
Inurnment will be in the Saint John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Spearville.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Shriners, in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, PO Box 663, Jetmore, KS 67854. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
NOV
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
St John the Baptist Catholic Church
NOV
19
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church -- service will be viewable via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/beckwithmortuary.
Funeral services provided by
Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley
Jetmore, KS 67854
620-357-8331
