Claude Oscar Zachman, age 74, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Wesley Hospital, Wichita, Kansas. He was born on April 2, 1946 in Hays, Kansas to Oscar and Elizabeth (Bette) and lived in rural Ellis County. Claude attended Saint John Lutheran church in rural Ellis County where he was baptized. He was later confirmed at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Dodge City. His father proceeded him in death in 1958, and Bette and children moved to Dodge City in 1959. He graduated from Dodge City High School in 1964. He married Linda Lampe on August 18, 1967. Together they had three children. They later divorced. Claude married Paula Rodgers on January 16th, 1991. Paula proceeded him in death on June 8, 2019.
Claude started working at Farmland Feedmill on April 1, 1976 as a truck driver until he retired in 2013. Claude was proud of his over 2.5 million miles of driving accident free. Claude enjoyed model trains and was a member of the Boothill Model Railroad Club for many years. He had multiple train layouts of varying size and enjoyed getting others into the hobby. After living many years in Spearville, Claude moved to Bucklin Hill Top House in 2019 after the passing of his wife and attended the Bucklin Free Methodist Church there.
Claude is proceeded in death by his parents and wife, Paula. He is survived by his sister, Glenda Patterson and husband Wade of Copeland; brother, Tom Zachman of Dodge City; two step sisters, Sherry Casey and husband Lawrence of Hutchinson and Terry Knowles of Colby; one step-brother, Doug Wilson of Menlo; daughter, Serena Shields and husband Larry of McCook; sons, Arron Zachman and partner Pamela of Cody and Nathan Zachman and wife Jana of Bucklin; stepdaughter, Kathy Starks and husband Randy of Haysville; grandchildren, Amanda Hilker and husband Lance, Melinda Ely and husband Chet, Kenneth Stark and wife Elizabeth; great grandchildren, Amaya, Bella, and Huxley; nephew, Jeremy Patterson; and niece, Brooke Patterson, as well as great nieces, Kaitlyn Patterson and Ellie Bultena; and great-nephew Max Patterson II.
A memorial service will be held, Saturday, August 8th, at 2 PM, at the Worship Center, in Bucklin, Kansas (204 S. Ford, Bucklin) with Pastor Jeff Baker presiding. Service will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend. Contact the family if you are interested in the live stream information. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Boothill Model Railroad Club or Hill Top House in care of Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E Central Ste. 203, Wichita, KS 67208. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhwichita.com.