HANSTON/JETMORE - Courtney TyLynn Panzner, 17, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
She was born on February 14, 2003 in Wichita, the daughter of Ty Panzner and Denise Salem. She moved from Spearville to Jetmore in 2008 and was attending Hodgeman County High School where she had completed her Junior year. She worked as an office assistant at Schwartz Auto Repair in Jetmore.
She was a member of Girl Scouts, was the Girls Basketball Manager, Choir and Band member as well as Special Olympics athlete. She was very social, loved art, and reading her chapter books. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on her friends on the SPIAA league teams, KU and the Kansas City Chiefs. Courtney attended CCD at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hanston. She always remembered everyone's birthday and enjoyed learning. She was currently teaching herself sign language.
Survivors include her mom, Denise Salem and step-dad, Jeremiah Proberts, Dodge City; her dad, Ty Panzner, Jetmore; 2 brothers, Aaron Salem, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Sheldon Panzner, Jetmore; 1 sister, Brandi Jo Wiens and fiance Kevin Tabor, Dodge City; a step-sister, Katelyn Proberts, Kansas City, Missouri; her grandparents, Dennis and Marlene Salem, Spearville and Kathy Panzner, Dighton; 2 uncles, Anson Panzner and wife Deb, Dighton and Mike Salem and wife Nikki, Dodge City; her aunt, Mandy Salem, Kinsley; cousins, Ryan and Myah Panzner, Garrett and Dyamond Salem, Jenna Ricker, Jacob Schellhamer, Rhiannon Salem; nephew Maddox Tabor and niece Olivia Proberts.
She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Richard "Dick" Panzner and cousin, Brennon Salem.
Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Dodge City Church of the Nazarene. An additional service will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Hodgeman County High School Football Field in Jetmore. Pastor Berniece Ludlum will officiate both services. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the family present from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Courtney Panzner Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 18, 2020.