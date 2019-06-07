|
|
Dodge City - Craig Steven Crisp, 57, died June 5, 2019 at his home in Dodge City. He was born on October 5, 1961 in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Earl Donald and Margaret Louise (Miller) Crisp.
Craig lived in Lewis as a child. The family then moved to Lindsborg, Offerle, and Hutchinson, before moving to Dodge City in 1977. Craig graduated from Dodge City High School. After graduation, he worked briefly in Colorado before coming back to Dodge City to drive a truck for his father. Craig then attended Dodge City Community College and graduated with an Associates Degree in Information Technology. After completing his degree, he went to work for USD 443 and later for Ford County as an IT specialist. Craig enjoyed watching the show American Pickers and listening to rock music from the 70's.
Craig is survived by his sister, Carla Ray of Wichita; one niece, Melanie Ray; and a nephew, Bryan Ray both of Wichita; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Mr. David Crisp presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday, June 7, 2019 from noon to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 7, 2019