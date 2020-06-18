Dodge City – Crespina B. Marquez, 69, died June 14, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. She was born on October 25, 1950 at Anton Chicho, New Mexico the daughter of Joe Ben and Antonia Maria (Baca) Gonzales,
She married Marcial Marquez on January 6, 2001 in Dodge City, he survives. Mrs. Marquez worked as an insurance agent for the Insurance Center of Kansas for many years. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and share stories with them. Mrs. Marquez loved to go dancing and also sing in her spare time.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe of Dodge City.
She is survived by her husband Marcial Marquez Gomez of the home; three daughters Roberta Gonzales of Dodge City; Lori Cuevas of Wichita; Angie Parra of Dodge City; two sons Eloy Apodaca of Kansas City, Missouri; James Gonzales of Dodge City. She is also survived by three brothers Max Gonzales of Dodge City; Daniel Gonzales of Dodge City; Michael Gonzales of Wichita; two sisters Mary Sandoval of Dodge City; Angie Mirt of Dodge City and thirty grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son Simon Gonzales and one brother Raymond Gonzales.
Funeral Mass will be held at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Monday June 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Memorials are suggested to Crespina B. Marquez Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 18, 2020.