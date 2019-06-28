|
|
Cottonwood Falls - Curtis Eugene "Gene" Peacock, Jr, 91, of Emporia, passed away on June 26, 2019, after a brief illness, at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center, Cottonwood Falls. Gene was born June 13, 1928 in Bowlegs, OK, to Curtis E. Sr. and Marie M. (Taylor) Peacock. He spent his life immersed in rodeo and the cattle business. By the time Gene was 15, he was competing in the bareback riding, bull riding and saddle bronc riding – he rodeoed from Washington State to the East Coast. Gene competed at Madison Square Garden five times. During his rodeo days he became friends with Gerald and Ken Roberts and lived with the Roberts family off and on for several years. He also worked for the world champion brothers with the Roberts' stock contracting business as arena director and flankman – he often competed at the same rodeos at which he worked. Gene quit competing in 1965 – his last ride was in Strong City. Throughout his career, he traveled with the likes of Charlie Beales, Jack Buschbom and Wallace Brooks, brother to world champion Lewis Brooks. Gene had been an order buyer in Oklahoma and in the early 60s his company moved him to Strong City, KS to work at their feed yard, the Crofoot Cattle Co. He wound up managing the feedyard and became a board member of the Strong City, KS, PRCA rodeo. Up until his retirement Gene owned and operated Rib Eye Cattle Company.
Gene married Barbara E. Plugge and they had two sons, Allan and Phil. They later divorced. He married Patricia "Patty" J. (Hamilton) Burton in Cottonwood Falls, KS on January 19, 1977.
Gene is survived by: wife, Patty of Emporia; children, Allan Peacock and girlfriend Brenda Lynn of Dodge City, Phil Peacock and wife Laurie of Emporia, Lana Bostic of Federal Way, WA; stepchildren, Betty Ann Yeager and husband G.W. of Strong City, Barbie Green and husband Merl of Cottonwood Falls, Chris Burton and wife Jill of Brewster; grandchildren, Andy Shelstad, Emily Shelstad, Elizabeth Yeager Perfetti, Jessica Meyer, Dani Green, Curtis Peacock, Ben Green, Katelyn Peacock, Mariah Huber, Sarah Peacock, Rhesa Peacock, Samuel Peacock, Wren Burton, Webb Burton; great grandchildren, Audrey Meyer, Jameson Looper, Wyatt Edmunds, Kye Brown, Jordan Tramble, Nova Bashaw, Ava Green; brother Carl Peacock and wife Pat; sisters, Cornella Clark and Louise Miller and husband Dutch all of OK, lots of nieces and nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Luther Claude (L.C.), Hubert Elmer (known as Little Elmer), Burnis Peacock and Dorothy Bartley.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls, with Pastor Mike Stubbs officiating. Burial will follow in Strong Township Cemetery, rural Strong City. Family will greet friends from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. Memorial may be made to the Flint Hills Rodeo Association, in care of the funeral home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 28, 2019