|
|
Dodge City - Cynthia (Cindy) Jane Smith, went to see her Lord and Savior, peacefully surrounded by family in Dodge City on August 27, 2019, at the age of 64.
Cindy was born in Medicine Lodge, to Jack and Joyce Smith. She graduated from Medicine Lodge High School in 1973. Life then took her to Dodge City Community College, where she graduated with her LPN in 1974, followed by her Associates of Science in Nursing in 1987. She married Brad Smith in 1975. Their daughters, Jayne and Mari, were born to complete the family. Cindy enjoyed her career as a nurse and was well respected by the patients she served as well as the professionals she worked beside. Her most noted times were spent as a clinic nurse for Dr. McElhinney and a nurse for the Surgery Center, both in Dodge City.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Brad Smith of Dodge City; her mother, Joyce Smith of Lake City; daughters, Jayne Diaz and husband Luiz of Dodge City, and Mari Stauth and husband Mark of Sedgwick; sisters, Amy Wiley and husband Phillip of Wellington, and Jacqueline Deviney and husband Chuck of Bethany, Oklahoma; and grandchildren, Avery, Sophia, Maverick, and Reyna. She is preceded in death by her father, Jack Smith.
Having a strong faith in God and a relationship with her church community provided Cindy with a comfort during the trying times of life. Cindy had an avid interest in Christian music by participating in adult choir, leading the youth choir, and performing solos in ministry to her Lord.
Funeral service will be held at Dodge City Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Michael Burns and Rev. Justin Hayes presiding. Burial will follow at Bucklin Cemetery. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with the family present from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cindy's life. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie, Reflection Living, or Cure SMA in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 29, 2019