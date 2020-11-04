DODGE CITY - Cynthia Marie (Bogart) Philpott, born June 23, 1959 at the age 61, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 23, 2020. She passed away at her parents', Vernon and Ada (Miller) Bogart, home in Dodge City, KS.
She loved the Lord and accepted him as her Lord and Saviour. Her favorite book of the Bible was Daniel. The Lord gave her encouraging words for others, one of her favorite songs was "One Day at a Time."
She has had many different job opportunities. Her two favorites were over the road trucking with then husband, Fred Philpott. They drove all over the United States hauling many different things. Also owning a restaurant in Offerle, KS. She would have it filled on Sunday from open to close with her homemade cinnamon rolls and pan-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, and choice of homemade pie.
Her hobbies included drawing, painting, growing flowers and plants, and was a great cook.
She was deeply loved all four of her children. She would spoil all eleven grandchildren when she could. She was always there for her family when they were in need.
She was survived by son Matthew Wendt and Wife Quinn, children Alissa, Kaylie, Wesley and Matthew. Son Steven Wendt and children Steven and Olivia. Daughter Renee Jiricek and children Dawn, Jayden, Breanna, and Ziva. Daughter Candice Jiricek and son Thomas. Brothers Vernon and fiancé Kim Dean. Don and wife Barbara. And numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She is proceeded in death by an infant sister Linda Sue, grandparents Carl and Sylvia Bogart and Emmitt and Grace Miller.
Cremation has taken place, burial will be at a later date
Memorial Service will be held Nov. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hanna Memorial Church, the corner of Ave G and Vine St. Dodge City, KS with Pastor Joyce Nance presiding. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.