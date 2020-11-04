1/1
Cynthia Marie (Bogart) Philpott
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DODGE CITY - Cynthia Marie (Bogart) Philpott, born June 23, 1959 at the age 61, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 23, 2020. She passed away at her parents', Vernon and Ada (Miller) Bogart, home in Dodge City, KS.
She loved the Lord and accepted him as her Lord and Saviour. Her favorite book of the Bible was Daniel. The Lord gave her encouraging words for others, one of her favorite songs was "One Day at a Time."
She has had many different job opportunities. Her two favorites were over the road trucking with then husband, Fred Philpott. They drove all over the United States hauling many different things. Also owning a restaurant in Offerle, KS. She would have it filled on Sunday from open to close with her homemade cinnamon rolls and pan-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, and choice of homemade pie.
Her hobbies included drawing, painting, growing flowers and plants, and was a great cook.
She was deeply loved all four of her children. She would spoil all eleven grandchildren when she could. She was always there for her family when they were in need.
She was survived by son Matthew Wendt and Wife Quinn, children Alissa, Kaylie, Wesley and Matthew. Son Steven Wendt and children Steven and Olivia. Daughter Renee Jiricek and children Dawn, Jayden, Breanna, and Ziva. Daughter Candice Jiricek and son Thomas. Brothers Vernon and fiancé Kim Dean. Don and wife Barbara. And numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She is proceeded in death by an infant sister Linda Sue, grandparents Carl and Sylvia Bogart and Emmitt and Grace Miller.
Cremation has taken place, burial will be at a later date
Memorial Service will be held Nov. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hanna Memorial Church, the corner of Ave G and Vine St. Dodge City, KS with Pastor Joyce Nance presiding. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hanna Memorial Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved