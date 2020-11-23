DODGE CITY – Dalbert "Dal" Holman was born on August 31, 1924 and passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City, Kansas.
He was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Lincoln "Abe" and Myrtle (Hibbard) Holman the oldest of 8 children.
Growing up on the ranch in Hanover, Colorado Dalbert had many experiences with tending cattle and riding horses, even stints with race horses. He would recall times at the ranch after entering the nursing home.
Dalbert enlisted in the Air Force in August of 1943. He served in the South Pacific during WWII as a Navigator on the C-46, attaining the rank of 2nd Lt. After discharge, he was soon recalled to serve in the Korean War. He was discharged in March of 1953. The Combat Cargo Crew kept in touch for many years; having reunions around the country until the few that were left were unable to attend. Dalbert was one of the remaining few.
Returning to Colorado, Dalbert married Ada Ambrosen on September 25, 1944 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. They met at Cheyenne Frontier Days. He operated Holman Trucking Company. He and Ada then started restaurant businesses in Fountain and Monument, Colorado. She preceded him in death on December 13, 2019.
He was an avid Ham Radio operator for a number of years attending Ham conventions each year. Dalbert also enjoyed taking several motorcycle trips and was an avid snow skier into his late 70's.
The family moved from Fountain, Colorado to Garden City, Kansas in 1960, where he hauled cattle with Hapes Trucking Company. After moving to Dodge City, Kansas in 1966, he owned and operated his own trucking company, hauling cattle and grain. He worked for a local feedlot buying cattle which led him to eventually get his Pilot's License.
After getting out of the trucking and cattle buying business; Dalbert continued on with his love of flying, starting the Holman Charter Flying Service. This led to many opportunities to see the country and make many acquaintances. He mastered having a well-known reputation among many of being a 'safe pilot'. He flew many years finally having to retire in his 70's.
Dalbert entered Manor of the Plains Nursing facility in August of 2014 after breaking a hip earlier that year.
Survivors include: 2 children, Faye Adams and husband Larry of Dodge City, Kansas, and Debby Goldsmith and husband Ed of Richmond, Kansas; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, 1 son, Gary Holman, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Graveside service will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City with Jeff Hiers officiating. Visitation will Tuesday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City prior the service from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
The family suggests memorials to the Ford County Humane Society in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.