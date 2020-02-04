|
|
Fort Dodge - Dale Clinton Mott, 97, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Kansas Soldiers Home in Fort Dodge. He was born April 11, 1922 in Pratt County to Clinton Cale and Clara Gale (Brown) Mott. Dale married Viola (Cromwell) Mott on July 23, 1946 in Hays. She preceded him in death on December 1, 1995.
Dale was a former member of Iuka Christian Church. He attended Fort Hays College prior to serving in the United States Navy during World War II as a Lieutenant JG on the USS Berrien. He was a Wave Officer for the Iwo Jima landing and Okinawa Landing. After this he received two Bronze Stars. After the war, he returned to Pratt County and was a farmer/stockman.
He is survived by his son, Jerry (Wanda) Mott of Hiawatha; sister, Mildred Walker of Burlingame; grandchildren, Melissa Mott of Manhattan and Ryan (Haley) Mott of Kansas City; and great-granddaughters, Clara, Lola and Ruby Mott.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Viola; sisters, Eleanor MacClaren and Dorothy Martin; and brother, Gene Mott.
Cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the book Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.
Memorials may be made to Kansas Honor Flights in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 4, 2020