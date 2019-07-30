|
Jetmore – Dan A. (Danny) Schaffer, 86, was born in Hodgeman County to Andrew F. and Ruth Blecha Schaffer on April 6, 1933. He died July 25, 2019, Jetmore. Danny had spent his entire life in Hodgeman County except from 1956 to 1958 when he was in the Army. He took basic training at Fort Hood, Texas then Medic training at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. From there he went to Bamberg, Germany, December 1956 where he spent a few months, then was transferred to Warzburg. He was an ambulance driver and earned a Good Conduct Medal.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Jetmore, V.F.W., Dodge City and the Kansas Cattlemen's Association.
Danny was a farmer living about two miles from where he was born and grew up. He married Ruby Burns October 28, 1961 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ness City. They were blessed with three sons. He lost his right leg June 13, 1966 in a farm accident but you couldn't tell it by his work ethic. His compassion for the cattle business was only surpassed by his love for his family.
Danny is survived by his wife Ruby; sons, Neal (Cindy), Tyrone, OK, Ty (Denise), Turpin, OK and Kelly (Cindy), Jetmore; grandchildren, Angela, Aaron, Zackery, Danielle, Sarah, Jason and Jonathan Schaffer and three great grandchildren; sister, Gertrude Koehn, Wellington; sister-in-law, Glenda Schaffer, Jetmore.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Irene Wade and Mildred Schaffer; brothers, John, Carl, Harold and Earl; sisters-in-law, Bea, Mildred, Jo; brothers-in-law, Dan Wade and Ed Koehn.
Funeral was held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at United Methodist Church, Jetmore, with Rev. Randall Jahnke presiding. Burial was held in the Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore, with military graveside rites.
Memorials may be given to Hodgeman County EMS in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 30, 2019