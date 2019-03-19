|
|
FT. DODGE - Daniel Robyn Reynolds, 61, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Kansas Soldiers Home, Ft. Dodge, Kansas after a long illness.
Daniel was born March 21, 1957 to Virgil M. Reynolds and Norma (Lawson) Fugit.
He served in the United States Navy from 1974 to 1977. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Dodge City and knew his bible very well. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, music and playing his guitar.
Survivors include his mother, Dodge City; brother, McKay Perry and wife Cindy, Battlefield, Missouri; Aunt, Barbara White, Dodge City; 1 niece and 2 nephews; several cousins and many friends at the Kansas Soldiers Home, Ft. Dodge.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Virgil and grandfather, Ray Reynolds.
Graveside memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City with Manford Koehn and Jay Stapleton officiating, followed by Military Honors by the United States Navy and Howard Gotschall VFW Post 1714. Friends my sign the book from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. There will be no public visitation as cremation has taken place.
The family suggests donation be made to the Cowboy Church in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to wwwzieglerfunerlchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 19, 2019