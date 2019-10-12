Home

Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Dodge City, KS
Darleen Mapel


1929 - 2019
Darleen Mapel Obituary
DODGE CITY - Darleen Mapel, 90, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Trinity Manor, Dodge City.
She was born February 2, 1929 at Salina, the daughter of Henry and Jessie Shepherd. She received her Bachelors Degree in 1969 from St. Mary of the Plains College. A longtime Dodge City resident, she was a homemaker.
She was a member of the First United Methodist in Dodge City, as well as Bas Bleu and PEO.
On November 29, 1946 she married Frank Baldwin Mapel, Jr. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2008.
Survivors include: 2 sons, Jim Mapel and wife Janice, Dodge City and Frank Mapel, III and wife Sharron, Houston, Texas; 4 grandchildren, Brian Mapel and wife Tara, Aaron Mapel, Amanda Bullock and husband Reid and Carrie Mapel; and 3 great grandchildren, Evelyn Mapel, and Callen and Asher Bullock.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, a son, John W. Mapel and 2 brothers, John and Billy Shepherd.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, with Rev. Jerre Nolte officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie or Haskell Indian Nations University both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 12, 2019
