Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley
Jetmore, KS 67854
620-357-8331
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley
Jetmore, KS 67854
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
United Presbyterian Church
Jetmore, KS
Darlene Dorothy Borger


1937 - 2019
Darlene Dorothy Borger Obituary
Jetmore – Darlene Dorothy Borger, 82, passed away November 26, 2019 at Hodgeman County Long Term Care Center, Jetmore.
She was born August 25, 1937 in Beeler, the daughter of Forrest and Dorothy Fern Slaughter Edwards. A longtime area resident, she was a bookkeeper for Terry's L.P. Gas.
She was of the Christian faith and was a member of ESA. She loved to bowl, garden, quilt and help with the cattle on the farm.
On May 7, 1955 she married Terry G. Borger in Ness City. He died January 8, 2010.
Survivors include: two sons, Eldon (Debra) Borger and Dale (Vonda) Borger, both of Jetmore; nine grandchildren, Michelle Borger, Rebecca Borger, Melissa Amrein, Tana Hayes, Chris Borger, Brandon McDonald, Brooke Begler, Jared Borger, Jaiden Borger and eighteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Norval Wheeloch and two sisters, Helen Bonds and Beverly Williams.
Funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at United Presbyterian Church, Jetmore, with Pastor Rod McMillan presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to City of Jetmore Christmas Lights in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 28, 2019
