Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley
Jetmore, KS 67854
620-357-8331
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Faith Fellowship Church
Hanston, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Howe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Mae Howe


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Mae Howe Obituary
Hanston – Darlene Mae Howe, 85, passed away September 17, 2019 in Olathe, Kansas.
She was born August 25, 1934 in Hodgeman County to Harry and Pearl (Kline) Klinge.
A longtime area resident, she spent much of her life serving others, as a waitress, a cook, as well as a paraprofessional for the Dodge City School District. However, her favorite "job" by far was being a mom and grandma.
She was a devout Christian and she enjoyed sharing her testimony through her "Minnie Pearl" impersonation. She also loved writing poetry and songs and even authored a book entitled, "From Darkness to Light".
She also served as the president for both the Southwest Kansas Association for the Visually Impaired (SKAVI) and the Kansas Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (KABVI). She was a volunteer at Envision and Helping Hands as well as numerous other organizations.
On December 31, 1959 she married Earl Monroe Howe at Hanston, he preceded her in death on October 7, 1987.
Survivors include; daughter, Mary (Jeff) Dietz, Derby; son, Gene (Jami) Howe, Overland Park; five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Tanny Kilgore; son, Allan Howe a grandchild, Kristian Holm; two brothers, Melvin and Bill Klinge and a sister, Thelma Madison.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Faith Fellowship Church, Hanston, with Pastor Roger Alford presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Evergreen Hospice Care in care of Beckwith Funeral Home PO Box 663, Jetmore, Kansas, 67854.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now