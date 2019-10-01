|
|
Hanston – Darlene Mae Howe, 85, passed away September 17, 2019 in Olathe, Kansas.
She was born August 25, 1934 in Hodgeman County to Harry and Pearl (Kline) Klinge.
A longtime area resident, she spent much of her life serving others, as a waitress, a cook, as well as a paraprofessional for the Dodge City School District. However, her favorite "job" by far was being a mom and grandma.
She was a devout Christian and she enjoyed sharing her testimony through her "Minnie Pearl" impersonation. She also loved writing poetry and songs and even authored a book entitled, "From Darkness to Light".
She also served as the president for both the Southwest Kansas Association for the Visually Impaired (SKAVI) and the Kansas Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (KABVI). She was a volunteer at Envision and Helping Hands as well as numerous other organizations.
On December 31, 1959 she married Earl Monroe Howe at Hanston, he preceded her in death on October 7, 1987.
Survivors include; daughter, Mary (Jeff) Dietz, Derby; son, Gene (Jami) Howe, Overland Park; five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Tanny Kilgore; son, Allan Howe a grandchild, Kristian Holm; two brothers, Melvin and Bill Klinge and a sister, Thelma Madison.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Faith Fellowship Church, Hanston, with Pastor Roger Alford presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Evergreen Hospice Care in care of Beckwith Funeral Home PO Box 663, Jetmore, Kansas, 67854.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 1, 2019