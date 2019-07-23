|
|
SPEARVILLE - Darlene V. Gleason, 87, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Trinity Manor, Dodge City.
She was born January 22, 1932 at Dodge City, the daughter of John B. "Bob" and Alma (Stein) Bogner. She was a lifetime Ford County resident and a 1950 graduate of Dodge City High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, sewing and baking.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella and Knot Tiers Quilting Club all in Spearville.
On May 5, 1955 she married Thomas M. Gleason at Dodge City. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1987.
Survivors include: her 7 sons, Joseph (Becky), Dodge City, Jim, St. John, Patrick (Janet), Meade, Philip (Judy), Spearville, Steven (Sara), Garden City, Richard (Karla), Spearville and Roger, Spearville; a brother, Duane (Nancy) Bogner, Paola; 2 sisters, Donna (Leroy) Schawe, Dodge City and Dolores Engelhardt, Wichita; 7 sisters-in-law, Maureen Bogner, Kingman, Diane Bogner, Leavenworth, Rosanna Gleason, Kinsley, Lucille Gleason, Wichita, Catherine Hattrup, Kinsley, Theresa Aistrup, Hanston and Carolyn Gleason, Spearville; 20 grandchildren, Susan (Durr), Matthew, Daniel, Meagan (Giebler), Mary (Schmeidler), John, Cheryl, Sharon, Kristin (Grilliot), Adam, Michaela (Santacruz), Aaron, Monica, William, Katie, Grady, Grayson, Haley, Hannah, Jenna and 15 great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, Donald, Delbert and Dennis Bogner, a grandson, Jeffery Gleason and a daughter-in-law, Linda Gleason.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Spearville. Funeral Mass will be at 2:30 pm Thursday at the church with Fr. John Forkuoh and Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Spearville. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or Trinity Manor both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 23, 2019