|
|
Dodge City - Darrell Dee Hendrickson, 77, died July 21, 2019 at his home in Dodge City. He was born on September 17, 1941 in Ellsworth, the son of Claude and Leta (Dengate) Hendrickson.
Darrell was raised on his family's farm in the Shiloh Community in Lincoln County. He graduated from Brookville High School in 1959. In 1965, Darrell graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education.
He began his ministry in Hammond, Indiana, serving as the Minister of Music before moving to Wichita in 1967 to serve the Pawnee Ave Church of God also as the Minister of Music. There he met Glenda Biggerstaff and they were married in 1968. Darrell took his first Pastorate position in 1969 in Hill City. While in Hill City, Darrell and Glenda had two sons; Timothy and Daniel. The family moved to Dodge City in 1974 when Darrell took the Pastorate position at the First Church of God. In 1988, they moved to Big Spring, Texas to Pastor at the First Church of God. He was one of the first emergency service chaplains for Big Spring and Howard County; serving Big Spring Fire and EMS, Big Spring Police Department, Howard County Sheriff's Office, BPS and Scenic Mountain Medical Center. They then returned to Dodge City in 2008 to again pastor at the First Church of God. He retired from active ministry in June of 2019.
Darrell was an avid tennis player; playing on four of the seven continents as well as helping to coach others in the sport. He also enjoyed hunting, and was a loyal Dallas Cowboy's supporter.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 50 years, Glenda; two sons, Tim Hendrickson and wife Michelle of Sedgwick, and Dan Hendrickson and wife Jennisa of Big Spring, Texas; four grandchildren, Ashton Fussell and husband Tony, Tristan Hendrickson, Claire Hendrickson, and Logan Hendrickson; one great grandchild, Camdyn Fussell; sister, Janice Heizer; and brother, Kendall Hendrickson and wife Donna. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Leta Hendrickson.
Memorial service will be held at First Church of God in Dodge City on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kendall Hendrickson presiding. A private family burial has taken place at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. A book signing will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. There will be a memory board present to share a short story or thought about Darrell. Memorials are suggested to Mid American Christian University of Oklahoma City, First Church of God Missions, or Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com. He battled cancer for 17 years. The battle is over. He won.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 25, 2019