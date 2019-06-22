Home

Coldwater – Darwood Edson "Woody" Maas, 57, died June 13, 2019 at Comanche County Hospital, Coldwater, Kansas. He was born May 5, 1962 in Bucklin, Kansas, the son of Lyle R. and Frances J. (Moore) Maas. Woody graduated Mullinville High School 1980. He had lived in Mullinville, Greensburg, and Coldwater. He is survived by two sons, Quinten Maas and Corey Maas, his mother Frances Young, Coldwater, three brothers, a sister and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday July 5, 2019 in Hillcrest Cemetery, Mullinville. Memorials are suggested to the Woody Maas Final Expense Fund in care of Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg, Kansas 67054.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 22, 2019
