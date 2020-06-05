Dodge City - David Aaron Hoffman, 52, died June 2, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City. He was born on October 4, 1967 at Dodge City, the son of Gary Hoffman and Barbara (McKinley) Voss.
David grew up in Dodge City, attending Northwest Elementary School. He later resided for most of his life at Arrowhead West in Dodge City, before moving to SunPorch of Dodge City.
David was so very loved by his family, particularly his mother; and he too loved his family. He also liked being around people and interacting with them. He was a lover of music; he especially enjoyed outings with Arrowhead West to local concerts. One of his favorite times of the year was Dodge City Days, where he enjoyed the parade, concert, and all the festivities of the week. David also looked forward each year to Night to Shine; when he got to dress up in his tuxedo and enjoy an evening of music and entertainment.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Barbara and George Voss of Dodge City; two brothers, Brett Hoffman of Dodge City, and Mitch Hoffman and wife Dawn of Overland Park; nephews, Carson Hoffman and Hayden Young; niece, Hailey Young; aunt, Sharon Partridge of Wichita; and many cousins involved in his life. David was preceded in death by his father, Gary Hoffman; grandmother, Inez McKinley, and grandparents, Burt and Dorothy Hoffman.
Graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. John Seatvet presiding. Visitation will be Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Arrowhead West Client Assistance Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 5, 2020.