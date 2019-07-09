|
|
Holcomb- David D. Belling, 63, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 14, 1955 at Kansas City, Missouri the son of Kenneth B. & Kathryn L. (Hessling) Belling. He married Carmen Gruchacz on December 23, 1980 at Overland Park. She died on December 18, 2013.
David attended grade school and junior high in Leawood, Kansas before moving to Albuquerque, New Mexico and graduating from El Dorado High School in 1973. He went to New Mexico University and received his Bachelor's in Journalism and then graduated from the University of Kansas Law School in 1980. He became the Miami County Attorney in Paola for two years and then worked at Kansas Legal Services in Hays for 22 years. In 2004 he moved to Garden City to work as a Public Defender and in 2006 moved to Dodge City where he was the Deputy Ford County Attorney. In 2018 he moved to Holcomb. David enjoyed KU Basketball, New Mexico Football and Basketball. He had a goal of attending a major league baseball game in every big league stadium. He was an avid reader and studier of war history.
He is survived by his Mother- Kathryn Belling of Conroe, Texas, Brother- Blaine Belling of Conroe, Texas, 2 Step-Daughters- Cherie & James Cell of Great Bend & Elizabeth & Ted Miller of Holcomb, 6 Grandchildren- Christian Folkers, Chance Folkers, Brandon Miller, Abbey Miller, Keira Cell & Zachary Miller and Great-Grandson- Clayton Alexander.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Fort Dodge. The family suggests memorials may be made in David's name to . Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 9, 2019