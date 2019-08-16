|
|
David Earl Pennington, 84, of Arkansas City, KS, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Arkansas City Presbyterian Manor in Arkansas City, KS. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Central Christian Church. There will be no public viewing as cremation has taken place. The Rev. Dennis Voth will officiate. Graveside service will follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
David was born September 5, 1934, to Charles A. and Ruth E. (Gardner) Pennington in Garden City, KS. David attended schools in Dodge City, KS.
David married Sonja (Schleuning) Pennington Barnes in 1955 and there were five children of the marriage. They later divorced in 1982. She died on July 27, 2019. He later married Rubie (Brown) Schnelle Pennington on June 28, 1996, in Wichita, KS. She died on June 24, 2013.
David owned and operated Dave's Boats and Motors in Dodge City, KS for many years. He moved to Arkansas City, KS in the mid-80s and worked for Schnelle Bee Line Service as a mechanic up until retirement on July 2, 2001. He was a member of Central Christian Church.
David is survived his children, Tim Pennington and wife Debra, Dodge City, KS; Cathy Koehn, Clearwater, KS; Chuck Pennington, Las Animas, CO; and Patricia Pennington, Dodge City, KS; 1 brother Ronald Pennington and wife Sarah, Sun Lakes, AZ; 2 sisters; Dorothy Wagner, Dallas, TX and Thelma Denton and husband Ed, Palm Desert, CA; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Rubie; daughter, Rebecca Sue Dreiling; sister Viola Knight; 3 brothers Harold Pennington, Chester Pennington, Donald Pennington and great granddaughter Jaci.
The family suggest memorials to Central Christian Church 206 West Central Ave Arkansas City, KS 67005. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 16, 2019