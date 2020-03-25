|
Jetmore - David F. Kline, 73, passed away March 23, 2020 at Hodgeman County Health Center, Jetmore, KS.
He was born November 26, 1946 in Dodge City, KS, the son of Andrew Francis and Ruth Ellen Graizer Kline. A lifetime area resident he was a machinist.
He was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include: a brother, Donald Kline of Dodge City, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Pam Kline.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore, with Rev. Mark Durham presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to the Hodgeman County Long Term Care Center, Jetmore in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 25, 2020