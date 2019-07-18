|
Montezuma – David John Foskuhl, 46, died July 10, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He was born on September 26, 1972 in Dodge City, the son of David and Donna Foskuhl.
David John attended school in Montezuma and later earned his GED. He graduated from cosmetology school in Wichita in November of 2015. David John was employed by a salon in Wichita until his health no longer allowed him to work. He was full of life, friendly, and willing to talk to anyone.
He was a member of New Hope Gospel Church in Wichita.
David John is survived by a son, David Erin Foskuhl of Wichita; his father and step-mother, David and Candy Foskuhl of Montezuma; his mother, Donna Mount of Enid; two sisters, June Malin of Newton and Vicki of Enid; two brothers, Michael Foskuhl and wife Cadon of Denver, Colorado and Richard Foskuhl and wife Amanda of Montezuma; and a step-sister, Devin Werner and husband Chris of Cimarron. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Alice Foskuhl; an uncle, Johnnie Foskuhl; and a brother, Jody Strother.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at New Hope Gospel Church, 304 N Park Place, Wichita on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6-8 PM. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. A private family burial will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Cancer Center of Dodge City in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel – PO Box 421 – Montezuma, Kansas 67867. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 18, 2019