JOHNSON, KS - David M. Roach, age 83, of Johnson, Kansas, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Dodge City, Kansas. He was born September 7, 1936 in Bates County, Missouri son of Clyde and Annabelle (Allen) Roach.
Dave grew up on a dairy farm in Adrian, Missouri and graduated from Adrian High School. He then served in the U.S Marine Corps and also spent a number of years in the Reserves. He then attended Baker University earning a Bachelors of Science degree in 1958. During his time at Baker he played football, starting all four years and was the Team Captain, he was also an active member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. While attending Baker, Dave met Particia Ann Wartman whom he married on March 28, 1959 in Johnson, Kansas and together they moved to Johnson to raise a family and start a career in farming.
Dave was very involved with his children and the many activities they participated in. In 1971 he received an award for Girl Scout Father of the Year, something he was very proud of. Dave was also a very active community member, serving on the Johnson City Council, the Johnson Co-op Board, Stanton County Development Board, Farm Bureau Board, the FHA Board, Soil Conservation Board, Prairie Pines Golf Course Board and the Housing Authority Board. Dave was an avid golfer and had also coached the SCHS Golf Team. Dave ran the chains at SCHS Football games for Fifty years. Dave attended Fields Memorial Wesleyan Church for the last 60 years. Dave liked to get coffee in the mornings with his buddies, and play cards and dominoes at the golf course.
Dave is survived by his wife Patricia Roach of their home; daughters, Pam Brady and husband Matt of Dodge City, Kansas, Keri Dozier and husband Scott of Kimberling City, Missouri; grandchildren, Courtney McKown and husband Todd, Nicholas Brady and wife Emily, Mason Welsch and wife Addy, and Kamron Welsch; and niece Becky Kakuske and husband Steve.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother Allen Roach and his wife, Joan.
Public Graveside Service will be Monday, August 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Stanton County Cemetery in Johnson, Kansas, with Reverend Kurt Rovenstine officiating. Visitation will be at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson, Kansas, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. Family requests memorial contributions be given to the Prairie Pines Golf Course in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715 , Johnson, Kansas 67855. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.