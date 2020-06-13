David Sanchez
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DODGE CITY – David Sanchez, 79, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at SunPorch of Dodge City.
He was born October 17, 1940 at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Frank and Macelina (Padilla) Sanchez.
David enjoyed woodworking and Carpentry. He loved his family and spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter Rachel Morrow and husband Torrey, Wichita, Kansas; 2 brothers, Jerry Sanchez and wife Juanita, Dodge City, Kansas and Richard Sanchez, Wichita; sister, Lena LeFort and husband Butch, Windsor, Colorado; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; extended family, Margaret Sumaya, Johnathan Sumaya, Adam Sumaya and Chrisette Sumaya.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Terresa Carmona and 2 sons, David Sanchez Jr. and James Sanchez, sister, Terresa Sanchez.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date due to corona virus in Wichita, Kansas. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to David Sanchez Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved