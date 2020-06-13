DODGE CITY – David Sanchez, 79, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at SunPorch of Dodge City.
He was born October 17, 1940 at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Frank and Macelina (Padilla) Sanchez.
David enjoyed woodworking and Carpentry. He loved his family and spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter Rachel Morrow and husband Torrey, Wichita, Kansas; 2 brothers, Jerry Sanchez and wife Juanita, Dodge City, Kansas and Richard Sanchez, Wichita; sister, Lena LeFort and husband Butch, Windsor, Colorado; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; extended family, Margaret Sumaya, Johnathan Sumaya, Adam Sumaya and Chrisette Sumaya.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Terresa Carmona and 2 sons, David Sanchez Jr. and James Sanchez, sister, Terresa Sanchez.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date due to corona virus in Wichita, Kansas. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to David Sanchez Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 13, 2020.