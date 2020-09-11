Dawn Maxine Donley, 49 years old, passed away on August 31, 2020 due to an impaired driver. She was a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado and was formally a resident of Wichita, Kansas.

Dawn was born on June 30, 1971 to Lee and Glenda Donley (Timion) in Dodge City, Kansas. She married Louie Woodring on November 11th 1989.

Dawn was a born and raised Dodge City resident and graduate of Dodge City High School. Dawn loved music and dancing, doing nails, cooking for not just her family but also anyone she knew. She loved being around her family. She loved going to the casino and capturing every moment she could when she was with family. Dawn received her nail technician license in 1993, and it always remained one of her passions.

Dawn is survived by three daughters, Charree and her partner Anthony and children Jonathan, Jayden and Tony of Dodge City, Krystal and her partner Kenny and children Mackynzie and Marlee of Colorado Springs, and Alondra and her partner Christian and child Ezra of Dodge City: her parents Lee and Glenda Donley of Dodge City, sister Kimberly and partner Shane of Omaha: nieces Miranda, Raina and Autumn of Omaha, and nephew Audres of Dodge City. She was preceded in death by Grandmother Jaunita Gatewood, Grandmother Loujene Story, sister Lena Donley, and nephew Devon Griego.

Private family viewing and cremation have taken place in Colorado Springs. There will be a memorial Service held at Wilroads Garden Church in Dodge City on Saturday September 5th, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers or donations, we the family ask that you take a moment to hug your children, grandchildren, friends, take a walk somewhere beautiful for a moment, an hour or day. Time waits for no one.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store