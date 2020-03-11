|
Deborah Kay (Maier) Smith, 65, died on February 29, 2020, at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, KS.
She was born on January 19, 1955 in Dodge City, KS to Leland and Roberta (Beltz) Maier. Debbie graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1973. She was a caregiver most of her life. She was a loving, but stubborn wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed playing bingo, going on walks, watching TV/game show, and spending time with her family. She loved all of her animals as well.
On May 7, 1975 she married Roger K Smith in Oklahoma.
She is survived by her husband of 44 wonderful years, Roger, daughter; Mandi, son; Casey both of Spearville, KS, mother; Roberta Maier of Dodge City, brothers; Gary Lee of Dodge City, Larry of Cimmmaron, KS, sisters; Vicki of Ensign, KS, Lelanda of Dodge City, Tena of Oklahoma City, OK, six grandchildren; Sierra May, Andrew, and Anissa all of Dodge City, Alicia, of Spearville, Vanessa of Ellis, KS, and Bradon "Brad" of Oceana Virginia Beach, VA and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sonya Lyn (Smith) Hernandez, grandson, Zachary Smith, brother, Kerry Maier, and father, Leland Maier. Cremation has taken place. A memorial for family and friends will take place at a later date.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 11, 2020