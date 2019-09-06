|
Garden City- Deborah Michelle Scott, 44, died on Monday September 2, 2019 at her home in Garden City. She was born on December 10, 1974 at Pryor, Oklahoma.
She grew up in Dodge City and attended Dodge City schools. She stayed in Dodge City until moving to Ashland in 2002. In the past several years she has lived in both Ashland and Garden City. Deborah's special love was her Grandchildren and enjoyed fishing, BBQ and just generally having fun, especially making prank phone calls. She was preceded in death by her Father and Brother- Allen Resor.
She is survived by her 4 Sons- Christopher Woods of Garden City, Alex Torrez of Ashland, Matthew Scott Torrez of Dodge City & Andrew Torrez of Dodge City, Mother- Sherry Resor of Ashland, 2 Sisters- Susie Mendiola of Kinsley & Chawan Tompkins of Texas, 2 Grandchildren and the Father of her Sons- Luiz Torrez of Dodge City.
There will be no services held at this time. Memorials are suggested to the Deborah Michelle Scott Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.grnandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 6, 2019