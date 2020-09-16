1/1
Debra K. Mandeville
1956 - 2020
Dodge City - Debra K. Mandeville, 64, died September 12, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. She was born on April 29, 1956 at Longview, Texas the daughter of Vernon and Dorothy (Fabick) Everhart.
She loved crocheting, needle point, listening to music, traveling, riding horses and attending antique auctions in her spare time. Mrs. Mandeville in her younger years played basketball and ran cross country in high school. She also loved spending time with her family and friends and attending any family members activities. She was known as mom to everyone she meet. Mrs. Mandeville taught Sunday school at her church and was always very active in all church activities.
She was a member of the Roundup Rodeo Board of Directors, Dodge City Women's Chamber and helped with various Dodge City Lions Club projects.
She is survived by two sons Jacob Mandeville and wife Alexandria; Joshua Mandeville both of Dodge City; two sisters Karen Jo Blankman and husband Ron of Dodge City; Marsha and husband Michael Weber of Dodge City; two adopted sisters Pam and David Neeley of Dodge City; Thersa and Ross Durr of Bloom, Kansas. She is also survived by six grandchildren Draven Carter, Kayden,Khlooe, Taryn, Corben, Krissy Kay.
She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Dorothy Everhart, one sister Linda Sue Everhart.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM with C.D. Everhart presiding. Cremation will follow the funeral service and inurnment will be held at a later date in Scroggins Memorial Mausoleum in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Dodge City Roundup Rodeo or Cancer Center of Kansas in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
Funeral services provided by
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
