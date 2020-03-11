|
|
DODGE CITY- Deena Mary Reed, 51, died March 3, 2020 at Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. She was born on December 6, 1968 at Dodge City, the daughter of Neil and Doris C. (Tasset) Salmans.
Deena grew up in Wright and was a 1987 graduate of Dodge City High School. She then attended Dodge City Community College and earned her Business Administration degree from Washburn University in Topeka. On June 3, 1989 she married Greg Reed at Dodge City. They moved to Lakin where she raised her family and was an auto insurance adjuster for State Farm for over 20 years. In 2019 she moved to McKinney, Texas where she was working for Kemper Insurance as a claims adjuster. Deena was a very talented and avid Golfer. She enjoyed reading books and spending time on a beach or in the mountains. Deena loved spending time with her family, going out with friends and truly loved to entertain family and friends in her home.
Deena is survived by her three children, Zachary Reed of Newton, Taryn Reed of Kansas City, and Kyndall Reed of Topeka; her father, Neil Salmans of Wright; a brother, Keith Salmans and wife Lydia of Ulysses; five sisters, Ronda Posch and husband Darryl of Andover, Peggy Campbell and husband David of Gunter, Texas, Audry Flores and husband Antonio of Hutchinson, Kelli Kennedy and husband Juan of Wichita, and Kami Johnson and husband Robert of Olathe; and many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Greg Reed and mother, Doris Salmans.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery in Wright. A closed casket visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from Noon to 5:00PM. Memorials are suggested to the Deena Reed Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 11, 2020