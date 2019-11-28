|
|
Delores "Kay" Koehn, age 83, passed away peacefully on the evening of November 25, 2019 when she lost her long battle with cancer. She was born July 12, 1936 in Dodge City, Kansas to Mike and Josephine (Smith) Esquibel. She married Myron Lee Koehn in May of 1952. Myron preceded her in death in 1990.
Kay attended Dodge City Schools starting as a student at Sunnyside Elementary. She later went to work for Sunnyside as a server in the cafeteria. For twenty-one years she passionately served food and affection to the children and staff. She looked forward to seeing the kids' faces as they entered the cafeteria. They often referred to her as "Grandma".
In 2015, Kay retired at the age of 78. During her retirement she enjoyed daily meetings with her friends and family members at the local McDonalds. They would meet every morning to enjoy coffee, conversation, and share the most recent family news.
Kay was a member of PTA and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to clean, to work in her yard, and to spend time with her grandchildren. She loved to watch all sports. It didn't matter whether it was football, basketball, baseball, or Nascar. She especially loved the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and KU Basketball.
Kay is survived by her five children, daughter, Gayle and husband Joe Ausmus, Dodge City, son, Randy Koehn and wife MaryBeth, Logan, OK, daughter Kim and husband Joey Gubiotti, Covina, CA, daughter Kelly and husband Scott Pierson, La Verne, CA, son Shane Koehn and wife Connie, Covina CA. She is also survived by her sisters-in law Donna and Sharon Esquibel both of Dodge City. She had nine grandchildren, Ryan Ausmus and wife Elena, Dodge City; Caleb Ausmus and wife Mandy, Olathe, KS; Sacheen and husband Bryan Lelli, San Jose, CA; Kati and husband Bryan Tucker, Watertown, NY; Chelsy Gubiotti and husband Franco Hernandez, Covina CA; Remington Koehn, Oklahoma City, OK; Amber Koehn, Covina, CA, Dakota Koehn, Amarillo, TX; and Brandon Koehn, Covina, CA. She had ten great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces all of whom she loved deeply. She touched all their lives with her sincere affection and loving kindness.
Please join us celebrating her life Saturday morning November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church with Barney Korbelik and Ryan Ausmus officiating, 803 Central Ave, Dodge City, KS. The casket will remain closed and friends may sign the book from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday November 29, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to USD 443, designated to Sunnyside Elementary in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave. Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be left for the family at www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 28, 2019