BUCKLIN - Denise (Hopkins) Koechner, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her home in Bucklin.
She was born on May 10, 1962 in Jetmore, Kansas to Loren and Lucille (Ragland) Hopkins. On May 14, 1994, she married Joe Koechner at the VFW in Dodge City. While they called many places "home" over their 25 years of marriage, she had currently been a Bucklin resident for the past 15 years.
Denise worked in nursing all of her life and it was what she lived to do. She attended Butler County Community College in 1990 and received her Associate in Applied Science Degree. Then, in 2005, she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree followed by her Master of Science in Nursing Degree in 2008- both from University of Phoenix. At the time of her passing, she was continuing her nursing education by working on her Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree at Chamberlain School of Nursing and was granted her Doctorate after her passing. Denise worked as the lead Nursing professor at Dodge City Community College from 2016 until she became ill. Over the years she taught at multiple colleges and worked in many hospitals in both Colorado and Kansas.
She also had a special place in her heart for Hospice work and helped many patients and families to have comfort during their hardest times. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, KCADNE, NLN, ANA, and the hospital board in Bucklin.
She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, family, and anything that involved talking to and getting to know people. She enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles with the love of her life and best friend, Joe. She also loved her two cats and many others over the years.
Denise is survived by her husband, Joe, of the home; her 3 step-daughters, Sheri Eirhart and husband Jefferson, Lamar, Colorado, Sarah Colbert and husband Roger, Dodge City, Kansas, and Ana Tallent and husband Kyle, Dodge City, Kansas; one step-son, Jeff Koechner and wife Maria, Pueblo, Colorado; one sister, Diane Hasik, Dodge City, Kansas; one brother, Daryl Hopkins and wife Glenda, Garden City, Kansas; and 9 step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, David Hopkins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Dr. Justin Hayes officiating. A book signing will be Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. There will be no public visitation, as cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to the Ashland First Church Of God in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 6, 2019