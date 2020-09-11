DODGE CITY - Dennis Duane Gardner passed to his heavenly home on September 4, 2020, in Dodge City, Kansas.
Doc was born to Fred Floyd and Oma Blanche (Harsha) Gardner on April 25, 1925 in Hampton, Iowa. He graduated from high school in Rhodes, Iowa during which he enlisted in the Naval ROTC program. Dennis served as a lieutenant in the Navy for fifteen years, which included duty off the coast of North Korea during the Korean War.
Duane returned to his Iowa roots in 1958 to enroll in Iowa State University´s College of Veterinary Medicine, graduating in 1963 with his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Gardner had large animal practices in Prairie City, Iowa; Macomb, Missouri; Coggon, Iowa; and Marion, Iowa. While in Montrose and Alpine, California he specialized in an equine practice. He retired from private practice in 2000 and moved to Dodge City, Kansas, employed as a veterinarian for the FDA. On June 30, 2020 he retired from the FDA.
Dennis is survived his wife, Judy Gardner; daughters Donna (Darrell) Kitterman and Robin (Ronnie) Watkins; sons Gregory (Angelica) Gardner and David (Beate) Raymore; sisters Shirly Bylund, Phyllis Watson, Norma Jean Jacobsen and brother Charles Gardner; grandchildren Joey, Darron and Eric Kitterman; André and Mitchell Gardner; W. Tyler and Ryan Watkins; Tyler Card and Lorien Hall as well as twenty-four great grandchildren and his beloved dog Mollie. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother Ronald.
Dad loved people and life. Every day was a great day to be alive. He will be missed by many. There are no services planned at this time.
