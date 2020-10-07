SPEARVILLE – Dennis "Denny" G. Duesing, 96, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.
He was born December 5, 1923 at Spearville, the son of John J. and Olive Marie (Hayden) Duesing. He was a lifetime area resident and a graduate of Spearville High School. He was a farmer and owner and operator of Duesing Motors and Duesing Implement in Spearville.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where he served on numerous church boards and committees, 4th Degree Member of Knights of Columbus Council 1539 and Lions Cub as well as serving on the Spearville City Council.
On April 19, 1950 he married Dorothy L. Scott at Spearville.
Survivors include: his wife of 70 years, Dorothy; their son, Phillip Duesing and wife Deborah, Garden City; 3 daughters, Susan Dillon and husband Larry, Tucson, Arizona, Denise Van Zeeland, Monroe, North Carolina and Stacey Yerian, Franklin, Nebraska; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer Walsh and husband Bradley, Melinda Dillon, Nicholas Wiesner and wife Lilla, Jill Duesing, John Duesing, Scott Duesing and wife Sydney and Ashley Cloutier and husband Jon Wilson; 5 great grandchildren, Kylie and Aubrey Walsh, Alexander and Adrianna Wiesner and Everett Wilson; and a sister, Colene Kruse, Stockton, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Fabian Duesing, 5 sisters, Mary JoAnn Crissman, Grace Schreck, Winifred Torline, Celeste Kuhn and Alice Rausch and a son-in-law, Kevin Yerian.
Vigil service and Knights of Columbus rosary will be at 7:00 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 both at St. John the Baptist Church, Spearville. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Monday at the church with Fr. John Forkuoh presiding. The service will be viewable via Facebook live at www.facebook.com/ziegler.chapel/.
Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Spearville. Visitation will be Sunday from noon to 4:00 pm Sunday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggest memorials to St. John the Baptist Church in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.