Dennis Gail LaMunyon, age 88, entered his heavenly home on June 1, 2020, in Saint Johns, Florida. He was born on June 12, 1931 in Laverne, Oklahoma, the son of Dennis Claire and Denzel Ivalee (Hayes) LaMunyon.
Gail graduated from Laverne High School in 1949, earned a Bachelor of Agriculture Science Degree in 1953 from Oklahoma State University, and continued his love of learning with a Masters of Science Degree from Kansas State University in 1971.
On May 27, 1955, Gail married the love of his life, Beverly Ann Briggs. They celebrated 65 years of marriage and were long time residents of Dodge City, Kansas. Gail was a teacher for 35 years, mostly in the Cimarron - Ensign, Kansas School District. He received the Master Vocational Educator Award and was also an active leader in the First Assembly of God Church where he faithfully served for 50 years.
Gail is survived by his wife, Beverly of Saint Johns, FL; five children, Janice Klein and husband Mike of Kimberling City, MO, Dennis LaMunyon and wife Delray of Topeka, KS, Vicki Smith and husband Rick of Saint Johns, FL, Steve LaMunyon of Escalon, CA, and adopted daughter Alana Veges and husband Dennis of Whitewater, KS; one sister, Treva LaMunyon of Scottsdale, AZ; one brother, Virl LaMunyon of Perryton, TX. He was a loving Papa to eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.
He was always teaching, always learning and always showing God's Love to all who knew and loved him. A life well lived by a good and faithful servant. He will be treasured in our hearts for eternity.
Memorial service is to be determined at a later date. Donations can be made in his honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Online condolences can be placed at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 5, 2020.