Dodge City - Dennis Lynn (Denny) Ernst, 74, passed away October 3, 2020 at Trinity Manor, Dodge City. He was born on May 27, 1946 in Dodge City, the son of Carl "Chuck" and Mable Mae (Perkins) Ernst.
Dennis was a lifetime resident of Dodge City. On June 2, 1969, he married Vickie Lee Decker Patee in Greensburg. Together they had two children, Karl Edward Ernst and Mikaela Lynnette Ernst.
Dennis went on to receive his Associates Degree in Communications at Dodge City Community College. He then helped establish, teach and run the audio and visual TV station and the college radio station. Dennis also taught classes of Kosho Shorei Ryu Kempo Karate at DCCC, where he earned his fourth degree black belt and title of Sensei, teaching along side his partner Melissa Littrel and her son Jeremy Littrel. He loved to participate in Karate championships with his students; two of which were his children, Karl and Miki. He also loved to read, collect Star Trek memorabilia and drink his favorite, coke.
He is survived by his son, Karl Ernst and his wife Lynda (Mikki) Lovett-Ernst; grandchildren, Whitney Ernst, Courtney Ernst, Kaley Falk and husband Daniel, Kaleb Ernst, and Dakoda Ernst; great grandchildren, Lyric, Harmony, Tavyn, and Havyn; his beloved dog, Baby Doll and "Kitten"; as well as many close friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mable; and his daughter, Mikaela Ernst.
Graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.