Dennis Patrick Minet
1946 - 2020
INGALLS – Dennis Patrick Minet, 74, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City, Kansas.
He was born on April 3, 1946 the son of David Jerome and Margaret Phyllis (VonSchriltz) Minet at Dodge City, Kansas. He enjoyed working on the farm, socializing with everyone around town and was a car enthusiast.
He was a member of the Lions Club, Farm Bureau Association, American Legion, and spent 20 years on the Ingalls School Board.
Survivors include: his 4 children, Jill Garetson and husband Jay, Sublette, Kansas, Denise Minet, Merriam, Kansas, John Minet and wife Toni, Ingalls, Kansas, and David Minet, Salina, Kansas; 1 sister, Carol McQuiggin and husband Bill Werner, Hutchinson, Kansas; 2 brothers, Phil Minet, Dodge City, Kansas, and Greg Minet and wife Phyllis, Ocala, Florida; 6 Grandchildren, Jayden Garetson and wife Kendra, Jared Garetson and wife Ashley, Jacob Minet, Jesse Garetson, Hailey Minet, and Sydney Minet.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Church, Ingalls. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Saturday August 8, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Church with Fr. Warren Stecklein presiding. Burial will follow at the Ingalls Cemetery. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Stanislaus Building Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
