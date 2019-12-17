|
|
Dodge City - Dennis W. Brogden, 75, died December 12, 2019 at Via Christi Village on Ridge in Wichita. He was born on November 5, 1944 in Dodge City, the son of Eli and Wanda (DeSpain) Brogden, Jr.
Dennis graduated from Ensign High School in 1963. On August 5, 1964, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Kirmer in Dodge City. Dennis worked as a lineman for Victory Electric for 35 years, retiring in 1998. After his retirement, Dennis and Carolyn spent the next several years traveling, spending the winters in Yuma, Arizona. In 2015, they moved to Wichita to be nearer to family. Dennis enjoyed hunting and camping.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Coronado Car Club both of Dodge City. Dennis was also a past president of the Coronado Car Club.
Dennis is survived by his wife Carolyn of Wichita; two sons, Jeffrey Brogden and wife Michelle of Norman, Oklahoma and Jason Brogden and wife Jennifer of Wichita; a sister, Karen Wimer and husband Bob of Dodge City; two sisters-in-law, Anita Kirmer and Darlene Kirmer; five grandchildren, Allison, Kendra, Anissa, Blake, and Cole Brogden and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Steve Ormord presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from noon to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 17, 2019