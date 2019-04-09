|
DODGE CITY - Diane Darcy, 65, died Saturday April 6, 2019 at Hill Top House in Bucklin.
She was born September 12, 1953 at Dodge City the daughter of Harold and Lucille (Bowers) Fulton. She was a 1972 graduate of Bucklin High School and a lifetime area resident. She was a CNA and Health Provider at the Hill Top House for many years.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Dodge City.
Survivors include: her 3 children, Rocky Darcy of Dodge City and his son Dwight, JR Darcy and wife Amanda of Spearville and their children, Audrey, Evan, Noah, and Harrison, Chasity Wright of Ford and her children Austin, Wyatt, and Jacob; 4 brothers, Dick Fulton of Bucklin, Larry Fulton and wife Kim of Arizona, Roger Fulton and wife Kim of Abilene, Texas, Gary Fulton of Lee, Kansas; and one sister, Sue Fisher of Bucklin.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be 10:00 am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the First Christian Church of Dodge City with Richard Crockett officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends my sign the register on Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Private family burial at a later date in Wyoming.
The family suggests memorials to Hill Top House in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1091 N. 14 Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 9, 2019