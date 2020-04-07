Home

Diane M. Burkhart


1960 - 2020
Diane M. Burkhart Obituary
HUTCHINSON - Diane M. Burkhart, 59, of Hutchinson, died April 1, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 16, 1960, in Dodge City, to Jerald 'Jerry' Jerome and Ruth Marie (Fuhrman) Burkhart. Diane was a 1979 graduate of Ensign High School. She was employed at Central Kansas Credit Union, Hutchinson, as a Vice President of Real Estate, for almost 30 years. During this time, Diane attended training seminars in Texas to further her education. Diane's customers were important to her and she strived to give them the best service possible.
She is survived by: her father, Jerry and wife Pat Burkhart of Port Orange, Fl; mother, Ruth Burkhart of Gothenburg, NE; sister, Theresa and husband Clint Demoret of Gothenburg, NE; friends, Tracey Ary of Hutchinson, and Dave Zach of Munden; beloved dog, Cotton; nieces, Jaimie, Rebecca, Amanda, Kaitlin, Kelly, and Alyssa; nephews, Aaron, Jared, and Kyle; and extended family and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by: her paternal grandparents, Jerome and Agnes Burkhart; maternal grandparents, Charley and Esther Fuhrman; sister, Deborah Morrell; brother, Joseph Burkhart; and niece, Jennifer Demoret.
Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Diane Burkhart Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 7, 2020
