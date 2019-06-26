|
|
DODGE CITY - Dixie Lee (Jones) Oringderff, 76, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, Dodge City.
She was the daughter of Leland and Verna (Clark) Jones, born August 3, 1942, at Liberal, Kansas. She was a resident of Dodge City all of her life. She married Ralph Oringderff, August 25, 1962, St. Cornelius Episcopal Church. They were married 57 years. Dixie is a graduate of Dodge City Senior High, class of 1960, Dodge City Community College, class of 1962, and Saint Mary's of the Plains College. Dixie taught school at Sunnyside Elementary for 10 years before starting Something Special with her mother. She also sold real estate for Jack Fraley Realty.
Dixie volunteered for Women's' Chamber of Commerce, Shade Tree Commission, Dodge City Endowment Board of Directors, (served as president), Boot Hill Board of Directors, (served as president), Charter member of Friends of the Zoo, (served as president), Charter member of Ford County and Gray County Santa Fe Trail Association, and member of Dodge City DAR Chapter.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Verna Jones, her aunt, Doris Batt, her brother, Samuel Jones and sister-in-law, Barbara Oringderff.
She is survived by husband, Ralph, uncle, Don and Artis Clark, Washington State, special niece, Carol and husband Chris Schuetze of Cimarron, Kansas, niece Sharon and husband Ran Smith, Tribune, Kansas, niece Debbie and husband Harold Veatch, Pratt, Kansas and niece Patty and husband Phil Bilbery of Hopkins, Minnesota, sister-in-law, Rose Strube of Pratt, Kansas, brother-in-law, John Oringderff and wife Lydia of Dodge City, and special Great Nieces, Sarah and husband Tyler Montgomery, Almena, Kansas and Rachel Schuetze, Manhattan, Kansas.
Memorial graveside services will be at 2:00 pm Friday, June 28, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, with Fr. John Seatvet officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm with the family present from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Friends of the Zoo or Ford County Humane Society both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 26, 2019