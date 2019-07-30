|
|
Dodge City - Don D. Thomas, 73, of Beloit, formerly of Dodge City, passed away June 9, 2019. Don was born in Dodge City on May 18, 1946 to Walter and Zola (Algrim) Thomas. He graduated from Dodge City Senior High School with the class of 1964. After graduation Don joined the United States Navy.
Don lived in Alameda, California for a time after being discharged from the Navy. This is where he learned the art of photography from his brother-in-law, Al Wright. He owned Don Thomas Photography on 2nd Street in Dodge City prior to his retirement and relocation to Beloit. Don was a musician and loved playing his guitars, writing music and singing. He enjoyed visiting with his old friends along with making new friends, he never knew a stranger.
Don is survived by his son, Damon Christopher Thomas; daughter, Dacia Renee Thomas; his beloved grandsons, Nicholas, Zachary, and Dylan Thomas and Brenden Robinson; sister, Patricia (Thomas) Abercrombie and husband Don of Barnard; brother, Mark S. Thomas of Dodge City; niece, Lacy Abercrombie of Salina; nephews, Jonathan Abercrombie of Beloit; Gary Thomas of Oklahoma, Walter Thomas of Paris, Tennessee, and Chad Thomas of Kansas City; several great nieces and nephews; aunts, Phyllis Routon of Oklahoma and Marlene Thomas of Dodge City; and many beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Zola Thomas; grandparents Verna and Allie Algrim and Albert and Edna Thomas; aunts, Dixie Deis and Glenda Isaacs; and uncles, Orvile Algrim and Frank Thomas.
Cremation has been chosen. The family will greet friends for the Celebration of Life at the Dodge City VFW, 13th and Division, from 1 to 4 p.m. on August 3, 2019. Don will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery, Montezuma, by his beloved grandparents. Memorials are suggested to the V.F.W. in Dodge City or to the Senior Center in Beloit. Schoen Funeral Services and Monuments and Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City are in charge of arrangements. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 30, 2019