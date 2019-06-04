|
|
HUTCHINSON - Don Harris, 84, died Friday, November 17, 2017 at Mennonite Manor Graber House in South Hutchinson.
He was born January 15, 1933 at home in Ensign, Kansas, the son of Harry and Ethel (Davis) Riley. He graduated from Ford High School and soon after joined the Air Force, serving during the Korean War as a tail gunner.
On July 4, 1952 he married his high school sweetheart, Jeannine Manis, at the Christian Church in Wilroads Gardens, KS.
He had been a Hutchinson resident since 1965, moving from Wilroads Gardens near Dodge City. He worked as a machinist for Cessna until retiring in September of 1991.
Don was an avid reader who was a fan of biblical and world history. He had many motorcycles during his lifetime. During retirement he and Jeannine could always be found riding through the state, taking part in numerous
poker runs.
Survivors include: his wife of 65 years, Jeannine, South Hutchinson; 2 daughters, Barbara Nisly, Hutchinson, and Peggy Worden, Bellevue, Washington; a brother, Richard Riley, Roseville, California; a sister, Nancy Riley, Roseville, California; 6 grandchildren, Don Worden and wife Jenn, Bellevue, WA, Matt Worden, Bellevue, WA, Melissa Wood and husband Scott, Okinawa, Japan, Joshua Nisly, Wamego, Jennifer Nisly, Wichita, and Jacob Nisly, Wichita; 3 great granddaughters, Madeline Wood, Eliana
Wood, and Allis Wood.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial graveside services will be held at Ford Cemetery on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 am with military honors by the United States Air Force and American Legion. Cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Reno County in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 4, 2019