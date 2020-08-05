DODGE CITY - Don Wiles, 93, died July 28, 2020 at his home in Dodge City. He was born on September 11, 1926 at Washington, D.C. the son of Lee and Anna Wiles.
The Family settled in Bennet, Nebraska, where he spent his childhood. Living on the family farm, he also worked on a dairy farm while attending school and playing sports. Don was one of Nebraska's top milers in Track. He did not complete his high school track season his senior spring semester as he was drafted into the United States Armed Forces to serve during World War II. Don served as a Navy Signalman in the Pacific until 1946. Upon returning home from the service, he stopped in Lincoln to enroll in college at the University of Nebraska.
He graduated from the University of Nebraska in January 1950 and started his career in Agriculture the next month. Don worked for the Nebraska Agriculture Extension Department in Custer County, where he met Donitta Cooksley. They were married two years later on July 6, 1952. Don was selected as 1 of 6 agents across the US to attend a National 4-H fellowship in Washington, D.C. and while there he received his Master's Degree from the University of Maryland.
Don and Donitta moved to Dodge City in 1956. He worked for the Kansas Agriculture Extension Service from 1956 until he retired in 1991. Don served as the Ford County Club Agent and the Clark County Agriculture Agent before returning to Dodge City to become the Ford County Agriculture Extension Agent. Don did not stay retired long and in 1992 he ran for and won a seat on the Ford County Commission, where he served two consecutive terms.
He was conferred numerous awards during his life of note having the livestock arena at the 4-H Fairgrounds named in his honor. Don was extremely involved in many organizations to include the Kansas Agriculture Extension Services, Kansas State University, Dodge City Community College, Ford County Commission, Dodge City Chamber of Commerce, Dodge City/Ford County Santa Fe Trail Chapter, Dodge City Senior Center, The Dodge City Shade Tree Commission, Optimist Club, AMBUCS, Ford County Historical Society, and writing "Words from Wiles" for the Dodge City Daily Globe. He especially enjoyed working with his National Land and Soil judging teams and with the 4-H club members. Don was a member of the United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school for over 50 years.
Don is survived by his wife, Donitta Wiles; three children, Deborah Gregoire, Denise Kline, and Dennis Wiles; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and a sister, Susan Schriever.
Memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Friday August 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. There will be a book signing at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Dodge City Senior Center in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.