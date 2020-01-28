|
Dodge City - Donald Dean Webb, 83, died January 22, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City. He was born on March 24, 1936 in Lincoln County, the son of Willie M. Webb and Selma Frankie (Johnson) Webb.
The young family moved to Michigan for a brief period, for work in the freezing cold oil fields, returning to the Lincoln, Kansas area, for work on the family farm. Two additional children joined the family; Donna Jean Webb Kingan and Marshea Ann Webb Sheppard. Don graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1954. He attended three semesters at Fort Hays State University, pursuing a possible career in ministry or in education. While attending FHSU, Don met Catherine (Katie) Fredericka Hogue Webb. They married on February 5, 1956 in Goodland, and moved to Pratt, where Don had already secured a job working at Davies Manufacturing. Three children were born while in Pratt; Cynthia Lynn Webb Venard, Debra Denise Webb Bush, and Terry Lee Webb.
Don relocated his family to Hutchinson briefly, working at Krause Plow. While working in Hutchinson, Don was contacted by Sam Davis about moving to Dodge City to work as head of the maintenance department at Hi-Plains. Don relocated his family again in 1964 to Dodge City. Following his short stint at Hi-Plains Dressed Beef, Don also worked at Hydra Power in Mullinville, Ralston Purina, Collingwood Grain, and for his father-in-law at Hydraulics Distributors. While working in Pratt, Don received a Letter of Commendation from the Governor of Kansas, stating in part, due to his welding skills, he would be qualified to teach in a Vo-Tech school, so in 1978, he began his dream of working in the education field, teaching machine shop at Southwest Kansas Area Vo-Tech School at Dodge City High School for 10 years until the programs were transferred to DCCC where he taught welding, machine shop, cad-cam machining, SPC, quality control and many other related areas in manufacturing and maintenance. In addition to teaching at DCCC, he also taught classes before school hours at local manufacturing plants as well as night classes. Don retired from teaching in 1998 after teaching for 20 years. Don never graduated from college, but continued to further his education through various colleges including Pittsburg State College, Fort Hays State University, Emporia State University, and Wichita State University.
During his retirement years, Don often said, "I don't know how I had time to work", referring to all the activities he and Katie were involved in. Don's handiwork can be seen all over DCCC campus and well as Dodge City.
Together they and their family built playhouses for CASA, doll cradles, jewelry boxes, and wooden trucks for Christians Crisis Crusade (C4) Toy Box Drive. They spent many hours helping at USD 443's The Learning Center, Boy Scouts of America at Camp Mandan and Spanish Peaks Scout Ranch in Colorado. They helped remodel Victory in the Valley Wichita Cancer Facility. They collected and distributed teddy bears for local cancer patients as well as donating many to local law enforcement agencies for children involved in traumatic events. Don help many Cub Scouts design and build Pinewood Derby cars over many years. He enjoyed metal work, woodworking, home improvement projects as well as designing and building items to improve the quality of life for family, friends, neighbors, and the community. Katie came up with the ideas and Don was in charge of planning and execution.
Don was very active at First United Methodist Church; serving several terms as a trustee. He also served DCCC as a board of trustee member. Other civic organizations he was involved with are Jaycees of Kansas, Breakfast Optimist, Lions Club; making thousands of pancakes!
Don is survived by his three children; Cindy and husband Don; Dodge City, Debbie and husband Dean; Minneola, and Terry and wife Roberta; Dodge City; 11 grandchildren: Eric Ray Venard, Jacki Lynn Venard, Jason Michael Cox, Catherine Elizabeth Venard Falcon, Chelsey Marie Cox, Megan Dawn Venard Welsh, Jeremy Lee Webb, Christopher Ryan Venard, Nicole Darlene Webb Swenson, Cedric Steven Venard, and Carl Seth Bush; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; his sister, Donna Jean Webb Kingan of Lincoln, and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Katie; a grandson, Joshua Dewayne Venard; a sister, Marshea Ann; and his parents.
A celebration of Don's life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jerre Nolte presiding. Burial will be held at a later date. A book signing will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday, January 31, 2020 from noon to 5:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the DCCC Foundation for Vo Tech Scholarships in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 28, 2020