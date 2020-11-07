Donald Eugene Durr, age 67, of Palco, Kansas, passed away at his home on October 25, 2020, from heart failure with is wife, Jane, by his side. Donald was born August 6, 1953, to Robert S. and Thelma K. (Francis) Durr, in Monte Vista, Colorado.
Donald graduated from Dodge City High School in May of 1972. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Lucy B. Trabert, in Dodge City, on May 26, 1972. To this union, they had a son, Jerry Lee Durr. Sadly, their marriage ended in July of 1978. On November 3, 1979, Donald then married Tanya E. Choate in Arapahoe, Colorado. To this union, Michelle Kathleen was born. They divorced in October of 1987. Donald married Jane E. Coleman on December 11, 1987. Until death, did they part.
He worked as a maintenance man for Crustbuster/Speed King and WW Livestock Systems in Dodge City, Kansas. After moving to Palco, he worked in maintenance for Schult Home in Plainville, Kansas and Hess Services in Hays, Kansas.
Preceding him in death are his parents; two sisters, Anna M. Dykstra and Rose Mary Hammond. Donald is survived by three brothers, Ross R. (Thersa), Robert L. and Delmer L. Durr; and three sisters, Roberta J. Herring, Twila R. (Dennis) Payne, and Naomi L. Durr. He is also survived by on stepdaughter, Kristina K. Choate; three stepsons, Jackie R. Coleman, Jerry L. Coleman, and Joshua L. Coleman; and 12 grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen. No services are planned at this time.
Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney, is assisting with arrangements.
