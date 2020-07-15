Mullinville- Donald (Don) Eugene Fisher, 92, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2020. He passed quietly during the early morning hours after being admitted to the Edwards County Hospital, Kinsley, Kansas, on Saturday afternoon. Don was born March 18, 1928 in Parsons, Kansas, the son of Emil and Hilda (Evertt) Fisher. He graduated from Trousdale High School in 1946 and earned degrees from Wichita State University and Fort Hays State University with a masters. Don was a teacher and a farmer. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. Don was a 65 plus year member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners, a 60 plus year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Mullinville United Methodist Church, and was active on the committee for the Kiowa County Veterans Memorial. He was preceded in death by his wife Jackie (Gionta) Fisher and is survived by his long term partner of 20 years Norma Bowers, Kinsley, Kansas, two sons, Mike Fisher, Wichita, Kansas, David Fisher of Golden, Missouri, one daughter Debbie Fisher, Roswell Georgia, 5 granddaughters; Brittany and husband Joey Ross, Houston Texas, Brooke and husband Brock Heithaus , Wichita, Taylor and husband Jeff Gehring, Buhler, Kansas, Kirsten and Kendall Fisher, Wichita and 2 great grandsons, Avery Ross and Ryder Gehrig and 3 great granddaughters, Blakleigh Heithaus, Bristol Heithaus, and Adeline Ross. Funeral services and celebration of Don's life will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday July 20, 2020 at the Mullinville United Methodist Church, Mullinville, Kansas with Pastor Mark Fillmore presiding. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Fellsburg Cemetery, Fellsburg, Kansas. A visitation will be held 5:00-7:00p.m. Sunday July 19, 2020 at Fleener Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
in care of Fleener Funeral Home, 514 S. Main St., PO Box 41, Greensburg, Kansas, 67054.