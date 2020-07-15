1/
Donald Eugene "Don" Fisher
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mullinville- Donald (Don) Eugene Fisher, 92, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2020. He passed quietly during the early morning hours after being admitted to the Edwards County Hospital, Kinsley, Kansas, on Saturday afternoon. Don was born March 18, 1928 in Parsons, Kansas, the son of Emil and Hilda (Evertt) Fisher. He graduated from Trousdale High School in 1946 and earned degrees from Wichita State University and Fort Hays State University with a masters. Don was a teacher and a farmer. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. Don was a 65 plus year member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners, a 60 plus year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Mullinville United Methodist Church, and was active on the committee for the Kiowa County Veterans Memorial. He was preceded in death by his wife Jackie (Gionta) Fisher and is survived by his long term partner of 20 years Norma Bowers, Kinsley, Kansas, two sons, Mike Fisher, Wichita, Kansas, David Fisher of Golden, Missouri, one daughter Debbie Fisher, Roswell Georgia, 5 granddaughters; Brittany and husband Joey Ross, Houston Texas, Brooke and husband Brock Heithaus , Wichita, Taylor and husband Jeff Gehring, Buhler, Kansas, Kirsten and Kendall Fisher, Wichita and 2 great grandsons, Avery Ross and Ryder Gehrig and 3 great granddaughters, Blakleigh Heithaus, Bristol Heithaus, and Adeline Ross. Funeral services and celebration of Don's life will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday July 20, 2020 at the Mullinville United Methodist Church, Mullinville, Kansas with Pastor Mark Fillmore presiding. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Fellsburg Cemetery, Fellsburg, Kansas. A visitation will be held 5:00-7:00p.m. Sunday July 19, 2020 at Fleener Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in care of Fleener Funeral Home, 514 S. Main St., PO Box 41, Greensburg, Kansas, 67054.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fleener Funeral Home - Greensburg
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Mullinville United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Burial
01:30 PM
Fellsburg Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fleener Funeral Home - Greensburg
514 South Main Street
Greensburg, KS 67054
(620) 723-2612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fleener Funeral Home - Greensburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved