Donald William Simon was born on May 15, 1928 in Kingman, County, KS. Donald was born to Julius and Margaret Ridder Simon. He was Farmer for 15 years. He retired as a truck driver from Crust Buster after 35 years. He was member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed being a handyman, woodworking and remodeling trailer homes. He was married to his wife Marcelline Mary Ann Simon on May 8, 1951 in Sharon, Kansas. He and his wife moved to Prairie Point Assisted Living Center in Stroud in March of 2019. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Connie Jo Simon, One Brother Ed Simon and One Sister Lucille Vierthaler. Survivors include his wife Marcelline Mary Ann Simon, two Sons Jim and wife Brenda Simon of Beggs, OK Bob and wife Joanna Simon of Bristow, OK three daughters Peg and husband Fred Bitler of Bennington, Kansas, Patti Sharber and husband Fred Ennist of Wickenburg, Arizona and Donita and husband Jim Heeke of Dodge City, Kansas. Donald has 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. No Service Services under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Stroud, Oklahoma.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 27, 2019